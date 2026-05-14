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Odisha Police's Crime Branch arrests prime accused in GRP constable lynching case

Odisha Police's Crime Branch arrests prime accused in GRP constable lynching case

Published on: May 14, 2026 01:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday said 13 people, including the prime accused, have been arrested so far in the mob lynching of a GRP constable following an attempt to rape a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar last week.

Odisha Police's Crime Branch arrests prime accused in GRP constable lynching case

The Crime Branch, in a statement, said that the main accused, identified as Chinu alias Ranjit Patra of Gangeswargada village under Cuttack Sadar police station area, was arrested on Thursday.

A GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain died after he was assaulted by several people near Ramachandrapur bridge under Balianta police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7 after a road accident and a woman alleging that he attempted to rape her.

"Investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in assaulting the deceased on the head, a vital part of the body, with a bamboo stick after the deceased had been immobilised by having his hands and legs tied with ropes," a senior CB official said.

The official said that prior to the arrest of the prime accused, another accused, identified as Bunty alias Judhisthira Jena , was arrested on Monday. "All the accused persons were arrested based on the visuals of video recording of the lynching incident," the officer said.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Odisha Police's Crime Branch arrests prime accused in GRP constable lynching case
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Odisha Police's Crime Branch arrests prime accused in GRP constable lynching case
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