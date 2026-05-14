Bhubaneswar, The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday said 13 people, including the prime accused, have been arrested so far in the mob lynching of a GRP constable following an attempt to rape a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar last week.

Odisha Police's Crime Branch arrests prime accused in GRP constable lynching case

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The Crime Branch, in a statement, said that the main accused, identified as Chinu alias Ranjit Patra of Gangeswargada village under Cuttack Sadar police station area, was arrested on Thursday.

A GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain died after he was assaulted by several people near Ramachandrapur bridge under Balianta police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7 after a road accident and a woman alleging that he attempted to rape her.

"Investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in assaulting the deceased on the head, a vital part of the body, with a bamboo stick after the deceased had been immobilised by having his hands and legs tied with ropes," a senior CB official said.

The official said that prior to the arrest of the prime accused, another accused, identified as Bunty alias Judhisthira Jena , was arrested on Monday. "All the accused persons were arrested based on the visuals of video recording of the lynching incident," the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} While the local police had arrested 11 people, the CB nabbed two others after it took over the investigation of the case on May 10, following a direction from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the local police had arrested 11 people, the CB nabbed two others after it took over the investigation of the case on May 10, following a direction from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM ordered the Crime Branch to take over the probe, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter where a woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted and the victim's family demanding a 'polygraph' test of the alleged woman complainant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM ordered the Crime Branch to take over the probe, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter where a woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted and the victim's family demanding a 'polygraph' test of the alleged woman complainant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official said that the investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident. Sources said that the CB has identified the involvement of 16 people in the lynching incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said that the investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident. Sources said that the CB has identified the involvement of 16 people in the lynching incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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