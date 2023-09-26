PGI nurses to protest over suspension of qualification pay

PGI Nurses Welfare Association will go on a protest in front of the director’s office in Kairon Block, from Tuesday. The protest will last till September 30. The protest is in response to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Education and Research (PGIMER) administration’s decision to keep qualification pay in abeyance.

Association members said that they will protest for two hours, 2 pm to 4 pm, every day.

Association president Manjneek said, “Nursing officers already have excess work burden and at this crucial time, this office order has created resentment and unrest among nursing cadre.”

PGIMER administration orders, passed on September 9, stated that “The qualification pay (two additional non-absorbable increments) holding graduation /degree in BSc nursing (hons)/BSc nursing/post basic/ post certificate and BSc nursing is hereby kept abeyance w.e.f. 17/10/2019, till the time clarification is received from the ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi.”

Th order added that the dues can be paid as arrears if clarification is received from the ministry.

Manjneek said that these directives will impact around 1,500 nursing officers from 2019 to 2023 batches of National Institute Of Nursing Education, resulting in a salary reduction of approximately ₹2,340.

