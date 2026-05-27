Senior MP police officer’s daughter, 17, found dead at home, suicide suspected

A 17-year-old daughter of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found dead at her residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Following the postmortem on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family. (Representative photo)

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“The girl, a Class 11 student, was found hanging in her room on Tuesday. Her family informed the police, who reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it for postmortem,” Habibganj police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey said.

Following the postmortem on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family.

Family members told the police that she was under academic stress but insisted it was not severe enough to drive her to end her life.

“Police have seized her mobile phone, and the contact list is being scrutinised. Call details are being checked. The team will also record statements of her friends and classmates to understand her recent behaviour,” Chouksey added.

The Cyber Cell is examining her social media accounts and online activities to rule out the possibility of blackmail or involvement in any harmful online games, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are investigating the matter while awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are investigating the matter while awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290