Row after Kamal Nath says he has clips of 2019 honey trap scandal

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s comment on Thursday that he has in his possession a pen drive of videos from 2019’s honey trap scandal, in the state, set off a political storm in Madhya Pradesh with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accusing him of impropriety.

On Thursday, after some Congress MLAs raised the issue of FIR against former forest minister and Congress MLA Umang Singhar in the case of suicide of a 40-year-old woman, and accused the state government of dirty politics, Nath said he still had a pen drive of the honey trap scandal but that he believed in doing decent politics.

Responding to this, BJP state president VD Sharma said, “Kamal Nath is blackmailing the state government but he should first reveal from where he got the pen drive. He misused the government machinery when he was the CM. If he has proof against any politician or officer, why did he not take any action...”

On Friday, Nath offered an explanation: “Many journalists and others have a pen drive of the honey trap scandal. It was first on pen drive, the matter went to police and court later.”

In 2019, it emerged that a gang of five women and a men were blackmailing some bureaucrats and politicians using sex tapes shot without their knowledge. The names of the politicians ensnared in the case have not been made public to date.

