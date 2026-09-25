Ludhiana: Ground in ‘poor’ shape, panel seeks GLADA response

Taking cognisance of alleged non-compliance with its repeated directions regarding the “poor” condition of a ground, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, Chandigarh, has issued a show-cause notice to the chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), asking him to appear personally and explain the reasons behind the non-compliance. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20. The complaint highlighted ash, waste and other unhygienic material spread across the site, causing inconvenience to people. (HT Photo)

Social activist Arvind Sharma had filed a complaint before the commission last year regarding the “poor and unhygienic” condition of the GLADA ground near Vardhman, where fairs and other public activities are held. The complaint highlighted ash, waste and other unhygienic material spread across the site, causing inconvenience to people.

He said the commission took cognisance of the matter and issued directions to GLADA on January 6, followed by further directions on February 25 and May 29, seeking compliance. According to Sharma, the directions were not complied with within the stipulated period.

The commission has now issued a show-cause notice to the GLADA chief administrator under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, requiring the officer to personally appear and state the reasons for the non-compliance, besides submitting the necessary compliance report.

Sharma said he received a phone call from the GLADA office regarding the issue on Thursday. According to him, he was asked about his complaint.

GLADA chief administrator Vikas Hira confirmed that he received the notice two days ago. “We will submit an appropriate response to the commission,” he added.