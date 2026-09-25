Directorate of tourism flags off Jammu-to-Srinagar EV rally to promote sustainable tourism

In a major push toward eco-friendly travel, the directorate of tourism on Friday flagged off an electric vehicle (EV) rally from Jammu to Srinagar. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local EV enthusiasts and environmental activists navigating a fleet of electric cars. (HT Photo)

The initiative aims to raise awareness about zero-emission travel and showcase Jammu & Kashmir’s commitment to sustainable, green tourism.

The event was conducted under the overall guidance and leadership of Dr. Vikas Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), director tourism Jammu.

The rally was jointly flagged off by Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas (JKAS), director industries , alongside joint director tourism Aijaz Qaiser (JKAS), deputy director tourism Pankaj Sasan (JKAS), and assistant director tourism Vishal Sadhotra (JKAS).

Addressing the participants, the joint director tourism highlighted the vital need for responsible travel practices across the region. “Sustainable tourism is no longer an option—it is essential for preserving our fragile ecology while supporting local communities. Initiatives like this EV rally demonstrate that long-distance green mobility across J&K is fully achievable and vital for our future,” he stated.

The tourism department emphasised that active steps are being taken to expand green infrastructure to support eco-conscious travellers, ensuring the union territory’s pristine landscapes remain protected.

The EV rally will traverse the scenic Jammu-Srinagar national highway, serving as a high-visibility campaign to encourage clean energy adoption among residents and tourists alike. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local EV enthusiasts and environmental activists navigating a fleet of electric cars.

Along the route, designated pit stops at major hubs like Ramban and Banihal will feature brief interaction sessions where participants will engage with local communities and roadside businesses, emphasising the long-term benefits of reducing carbon footprints along high-traffic corridors.

By integrating green transportation into mainstream itineraries, J&K aims to position itself as a premier eco-tourism destination, ensuring that future generations can experience its natural beauty without compromising environmental integrity.