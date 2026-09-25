Ludhiana: Pharmacy student mowed down by truck, another hurt

A 20-year-old B-Pharmacy student was killed and his friend seriously injured after their Activa scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding truck near D-Mart on Gill Canal Road on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar. His injured friend, Parveen, has been hospitalised. Both were residents of the Bapu School area of Basti Jodhewal and originally hailed from Nepal. The Activa reportedly collided with the ambulance, following which the truck coming from behind ran over them. (HT File)

According to the family, Rohit was pursuing B-Pharmacy at Sigma College. He had enrolled in the course only two days before the accident. His brother Varinder Kumar said Rohit was the second of two brothers and a sister. Their father works as a security guard.

The accident occurred when the two youths were returning from the college. A local resident said an ambulance was parked on the wrong side of the road. The Activa reportedly collided with the ambulance, following which the truck coming from behind ran over them.

Rohit died on the spot, while Parveen suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kalyan Hospital. The truck driver and the ambulance driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, station house officer of the Sadar police station, said CCTV footage from cameras installed near the accident site and surrounding areas was being examined to identify the truck and establish the sequence of events.

The SHO added that the police were also trying to ascertain the role of the truck driver and determine whether the alleged positioning of the ambulance contributed to the crash. An FIR has been registered against the truck driver. The victim’s family has demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident.