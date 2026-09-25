Three missing minors from Ludhiana found at Golden Temple

Ludhiana: A day after three minors went missing from Jagirpur village in the Tibba area, police traced them to Amritsar, where they had travelled by train to visit the Golden Temple. The trio — siblings Prabhdeep Kaur, 12, and her younger brother Arshdeep Singh, 11, along with their 16-year-old friend Radhika — were found safe at the Golden Temple. A police team from Ludhiana is bringing them back to the city. The children were traced to Amritsar after police received information that they had been seen there. (HT File)

The Tibba police had registered a case against unidentified persons on Thursday after receiving a complaint from Narinder Kaur, mother of the two siblings. The complaint was initially registered on suspicion that the minors may have been confined by someone.

According to Narinder, the children were playing outside their house when they suddenly went missing. The family searched nearby areas and contacted relatives but could not trace them, following which they approached the police.

ASI Baljeet Singh, the investigating officer, said police immediately circulated photographs of the missing children to police units in other districts and examined CCTV footage from the bus stand and railway station.

“The children were traced to Amritsar after police received information that they had been seen there. The Amritsar police subsequently located them at the Golden Temple and informed us,” he said.

During preliminary questioning, the children reportedly told police that they had planned the visit themselves and decided to go to the Golden Temple without informing their parents. They boarded a train to Amritsar and travelled together.

Police said all three children were safe and a team was bringing them back to Ludhiana. Further proceedings will be initiated after their return and their statements are recorded, police said.