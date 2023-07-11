SDM arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua for sexually harassing tribal girls

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing girls during a “surprise inspection” of a hostel for tribals, police said.

Sunil Kumar Jha, the accused, has been suspended. (Getty Images)

Varsha Solanki, a local police officer, said that the hostel superintendent filed a complaint on Tuesday accusing SDM Sunil Kumar Jha, who has been suspended, of obscene acts with three tribal girls on Sunday.

“Two girls aged 13 years and another 11-year-old said Jha came to their room for a second time and touched them inappropriately and also asked obscene questions. When the superintendent was informed about the bad touch, she immediately informed the senior officers,” said Solanki.

Jha, who has been booked under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO), was produced before a court and sent to jail.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

