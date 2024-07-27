Senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away

Bhopal: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh party president Prabhat Jha passed away on Friday morning after a prolonged illness, party leaders said. Jha, 67, took his last breath at 5am at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. (Twitter Photo)

Jha is survived by his wife and two sons. Speaking to the media, his son Tushmul Jha said that his father’s last rites will be performed at Koriahi village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Saturday.

Jha was born on 4 June 1957 in Hariharpur village of Darbhanga, Bihar. From Bihar, he moved to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh with his family almost fifty years ago, where he completed his studies and pursued his career as a journalist.

He later entered politics and joined the BJP and served as the party’s Madhya Pradesh president from May 2010 to December 2012. Jha was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 2008 and for the second time in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to his departed soul. Chief minister Mohan Yadav also met family members of Jha in Gurugram.