Shivraj Chouhan finds mosquitoes in Sidhi circuit house. Official suspended

By Harendra Paratp Singh

A sub-engineer was suspended for alleged mismanagement after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's stay at the circuit house in Sidhi. The chief minister took notice of poor hygiene, cleanliness and bad arrangement during his stay at the circuit house on Wednesday, said an official.

During his visit to Sidhi, to meet the survivors and families of the deceased of a bus mishap that claimed 52 lives, the chief minister spent a night at the circuit house and took notice of the unhygienic condition and poor management. There were mosquitoes in his room and a water tank was overflowing. He scolded the authorities for the mismanagement, said the official who did not wish to be named.

Releasing a suspension order on Friday, Rewa divisional commissioner Rajesh Kumar Jain said, “Public works department (PWD) sub-engineer Babulal Gupta had been told about the stay of the VIPs in the circuit house but we received complaints of poor cleanliness, mismanagement and mosquitoes. The arrangements were not found as per protocol.”

“Gupta failed to discharge his duties as per the instructions which tarnished the image of the district administration. Gupta has been suspended for negligence in discharging his government duties as per MP Civil Services Act 1966,” read the order.

After his suspension, the opposition attacked the BJP-led state government. MP Congress committee spokesperson Ajay Yadav said, “The CM had gone to Sidhi to pay tribute or on tourism? Due to poor roads, 52 people lost their lives in Sidhi but the CM and the district administration are looking more concerned about the mosquitoes and an overflowing water tank.”

However, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The CM showed sensitivity and took quick action in Sidhi bus mishap whether it is related to rescue operation or distributing compensation. Congress leaders are now left with no issue to raise so they are indulging in cheap politics.”