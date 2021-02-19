Disha Ravi was evasive, says police; wants her judicial custody for 3 days
Delhi’s Patiala House court will at 4pm on Friday deliver its order over the judicial custody of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 in connection with the Greta Thunberg Google toolkit case. Ravi was sent to five-day police custody on Sunday, which ended today.
In the hearing on Friday, the Delhi Police asked the judge to remand her in judicial custody for three days because they wanted to question her again on January 22.
Additional public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed, appearing for the police, told the court that Disha Ravi had been evasive during interrogation. Ahmed further submitted that the police had served notice to co-accused Shantanu Muluk, who, he said, would be questioned on February 22. He further submitted for the police that Ravi had, during interrogation, shifted the blame on Muluk and lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob, the third accused in the case.
The three, Ahmed said, needed to be confronted with each other, adding that Ravi had moved also moved a bail plea which is likely to be taken up on Saturday. Muluk and Jacob have already been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.
Countering the additional public prosecutor, Siddharth Agarwal, who was appearing for Ravi, said that the case diary was not properly given and was also not in accordance with the law.
Earlier in the day, a city court directed the media and the police to exercise restraint while giving out details of the case, which dates back to earlier this month, when Swedish climate activist tweeted out a toolkit over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. The kit, it is alleged, was given to Thunberg by Ravi.
