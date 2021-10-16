Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Shopkeeper beaten to death for refusing to pay for customers' cigarettes
bhopal news

Shopkeeper beaten to death for refusing to pay for customers' cigarettes

The incident occurred in Deolond town, about 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, last night, the police said.
(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 06:47 PM IST
PTI | , Shahdol

Four people allegedly beat a shopkeeper to death after they were asked to pay for the cigarettes they had taken, police in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred in Deolond town, about 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday night, an official said, adding that the accused had been identified as Monu Khan, Pankaj Singh, Virat Singh and Sandeep Singh. 

"The four went to Arun Soni's shop at around 9 pm and asked for cigarettes. When Soni asked them to pay for the cigarettes, the four assaulted him as well as two of his sons who tried to rescue their father," Bhavishya Bhaskar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Beohari said. 

"Soni died some time after being rushed to a hospital. Three of the four accused have been detained. Efforts are on to nab one of them who is on the run," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pragya Thakur lashes out at Congressman over her ‘missing’ poster

After Kabaddi video goes viral, Pragya Thakur says person who shot it is Ravana

Madhya Pradesh police bust adulterated petrol, diesel racket; 2 arrested

Two labourers fall into gas tank at bottling plant in Madhya Pradesh, die
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP