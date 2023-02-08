SIT set up in Gwalior to investigate paper leak

BHOPAL: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the leak of the question paper for recruitment of National Health Mission contractual staff nurse in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said it was an organised group with links to at least four states. “The paper was leaked from the private company, which was given the contract for organising…. But how it happened will be known only after the arrest of the main accused, a resident of Prayagraj, Pushkar Singh,” Sanghi said.

Police said the prime accused, Pushkar Singh, was believed to be in Bhopal and was suspected to have been in touch with owners of coaching centres who are also being investigated.

The eight people arrested on Tuesday have told the police that Pushkar Singh arranged the question paper and deputed people from Bihar, Haryana and UP for coordination and finding possible candidates willing to pay money for the paper in different cities of MP, said additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Rajesh Dandotiya, who is leading the investigation.

“The details of the admit card with the address of the candidates were also found... The gang has an agent in every city of MP and they contacted the candidates directly and through coaching institutes. We have sought all the details from the company,” said Dandotiya.

No candidates have been made accused in the case since there was no financial transaction so far.

To be sure, police said the candidates did leave their original mark sheets with the accused as a guarantee for payment after the examination.

The recruitment exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts and the first shift had already started by the time the police learnt about the paper leak and arrested the accused from a hotel room.

Police said the question papers of both shifts and the answer sheet of the candidates in touch with the accused will be accessed by investigators.

