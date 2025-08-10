Slain soldier from Samrala was newlywed, family inconsolable

Lance naik Pritpal Singh, who along with another soldier lost his life in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was eagerly awaited by family in Manupur village near Samrala as this Diwali would have marked his first home visit after his marriage just four months ago, his kin said. But the 27-year-old is set to return wrapped in the Tricolour, his uncle Subedar Major Harbans Singh said. Lance Naik Pritpal Singh

He said the heartbreaking news came through a call from the army. Pritpal was part of a special operation to track down terrorists when an encounter took place. During the mission, he and his team neutralised one terrorist, but others retaliated with a hand grenade and heavy gunfire. Bullets struck Pritpal in the head, killing him instantly.

The news has cast a pall of grief over the village. People have been gathering at his home since morning, while his mother’s cries and the heartbroken wails of his wife Manpreet Kaur echo through the lanes. His father and two elder brothers remain inconsolable as neighbours struggle to comfort them.

Former Subedar Major Darshan Singh recalled the day of Pritpal’s wedding when the soldier walked through the village streets like a king, adorned in wedding finery. “We were all waiting for his first leave. No one imagined he would come back like this,” he said. Pritpal, known for his soft-spoken nature, had completed commando training and was on the verge of promotion from Lance Naik to Naik, his kin stated.

MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura expressed pride in Pritpal’s sacrifice, assuring that the Punjab government would stand shoulder to shoulder with his family. He confirmed that the martyr would be given a final farewell with full state honours.

Harpreet Singh, Pritpal’s elder brother, broke down while talking. “Our brother is gone, but the terrorist who shot him is still alive. The government must take revenge. My brother was supposed to light his first Diwali lamp at home this year — now that will never happen.”

The other soldier, sepoy Harminder Singh, who too lost his life in the encounter, hailed from Mandi Gobindgarh’s Badinpur village