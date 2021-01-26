‘Such people mustn’t be spared’, says MP HC judge on comic Faruqui
- “It is obvious to me that freedom of speech and expression is seriously compromised in this country,” former additional solicitor general and senior advocate Indira Jaising said.
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday reserved its order on the bail application of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested in Indore on January 1 on charges of hurting religious sentiments and violating Covid-19 protocol during a New Year event.
A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Arya asked how someone could “take undue advantage of others’ religious sentiments”. “What is wrong with your mindset?” he asked.
He said he was reserving the order on merits, after observing that “such people must not be spared.”
MP additional advocate general, Pushya Mitra Bhargava, said, “We have opposed the bail prayer. All our opposition has been considered.”
Faruqui was arrested on January 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant. He has been in jail since. The bail plea was moved by Supreme Court senior advocate, Vivek Tankha, and advocate Anshuman Srivastava on behalf of Faruqui and a co-accused Nalin Yadav on Monday. The order on Yadav’s application was also reserved.
Tankha told the court that Faruqui has committed no offence in the case registered against him by Indore police. Srivastava said: “Police also accepted before the court that they didn’t find any evidence.” Government lawyer Amit Singh Sisodia, though, pointed to “objectionable comments” made by Faruqui in the past.
“It is obvious to me that freedom of speech and expression is seriously compromised in this country,” former additional solicitor general and senior advocate Indira Jaising said.
“Artists are not bound by the religious boundaries and that has been the beauty of art in the world. The Hon’ble judge viewing Munawar as a Muslim and not as an artist is being ignorant of the neutrality of artists who exercise their right of expression for or against anyone and everyone,” advocate Mehmood Pracha said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 former underworld gang members arrested for drug supply link in Madhya Pradesh
- The two accused were identified as Ayub Qureshi, who was convicted in a case of Mumbai Bomb Blast 1993, and Waseem Khan, who was a member of the Abu Salem gang.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Aapka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega', MP protem speaker warns Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Nath files breach of privilege notice against 3 officers of health dept
- A controversy has broken out in Madhya Pradesh over veracity of some government staff testing Covid-19 positive before the winter assembly session last year, leading to its cancellation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma Bharti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP order seeking proposal for opening new liquor shops sparks controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-yr-old rape victim dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brother, uncle get double death sentence for raping, beheading 12-year-old girl in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morena hooch tragedy: Main accused Mukesh Kirar held from Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Crime which I never committed': Ex-army man acquitted after 14 years in jail
- Balveer Singh Yadav, 45, a resident of Bharrad village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district had been arrested in 2006 in connection to a murder case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
- The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A security guard and a sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in MP
- Yadav has shown through for his commitment while managing the crowd of patients and visitors at the hospital without taking a single leave since March 2020, said a hospital official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retd Air Force officer was drugged in MP before set on fire, 6 arrested
- The accused confessed to their crime and said they killed Sahu over a dispute over ₹5 crore that the deceased was demanding from Naresh Gurjar, one of the main accused, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox