Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Tiger found hanging from tree at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve

Tiger found hanging from tree at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve

bhopal news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Chief forest conservator Sanjeev Jha said forensic experts brought down the carcass which was being sent for post mortem

Panna Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
Panna Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByHT Correspondent

A two-year-old tiger was found hanging from a a tree at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve on Wednesday morning, a forest official said and added poachers were suspected to have killed the big cat with a clutch cable near Vikrampur village.

Chief conservator of forest Sanjeev Jha said forensic experts brought down the carcass which was being sent for post mortem. “It is a [case of] poaching.. but the purpose of poaching will be found out... The body parts are stated to be intact. A dog squad was rushed to the spot for investigation.”

Officials said the tiger was last seen in the reserve’s Lakshmipur and Vikrampur areas over the last few days. The reserve was left without tigers in 2009. It now has 46 tigers following a successful tiger relocation project.

Three tiger deaths in the reserve this year have alarmed officials. The carcasses of two tigers were found on June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out