After the death of a 35-year-old tribal man in jail in Madhya Pradesh, villagers staged a protest in front of a police station and torched a vehicle in Khargone district accusing police of torturing the tribal man, said police.

Police resorted to force and used tear gas to disperse the mob. In the protest, three police personnel posted at Bistan police station received minor injuries.

“The deceased, Bisan, a resident of Kherkhundi village, along with eleven others, was arrested a few days ago in connection to a highway robbery. They robbed a truck driver and two other persons on bikes ten days ago. Police arrested them by tracking the location of the mobile number which they robbed from a bike rider. They were produced before the court last Thursday. Eight of them were sent to jail while four, including Bisan, were sent on police remand of four days. Bisan was sent to jail on Monday,” said Shailendra Chauhan, superintendent of police, Khargone.

In the evening, he fell ill and was rushed to a district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours on Tuesday. After the post mortem, the body will be handed over to the family, he added.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

However, villagers who were staging protest accused police of torturing Bisan for confession.

Congress party also attacked the state government for torturing tribals.

MP Congress committee president Kamal Nath said, “BJP-led state government failed to protect tribals in Madhya Pradesh and that’s why we are hearing the news of atrocities with tribals every day. Bisan died due to police torture and the government should take action against the police personnel.”

Congress formed a four-member committee to dig out the truth behind the arrest and torture of Bisan, said Narendra Saluja, spokesperson, MP Congress committee.

State home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Congress is trying to create a state of confusion among people of the tribal community but we will conduct a fair probe in the matter and truth will come out.”

(With inputs from Sunil Kehelkar from Khandwa)