New Delhi, The CBI on Monday did a crime scene recreation using dummies in connection with the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma who allegedly hung herself at her marital home on May 12, official said.

Twisha Sharma case: CBI recreates crime scene at Katara Hills marital home

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The agency along with forensic and crime scene experts took Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both in CBI custody, to give detailed account of happenings on the May 12 night when the incident took place, they said.

The CBI asked them to describe the events after she allegedly hanged herself at the terrace of the home, they said.

A dummy weighing similar to the deceased was used to mimic the crime scene in the presence of both Samarth and his mother Giribala Singh who were asked to enact and explain events after the incident, they said.

The agency also attempted to develop a minute by minute timeline to understand the death of Sharma who allegedly hanged herself at the terrace of her marital home in Katara Hills, Bhopal, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.

The post-mortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries ."

After receiving the post-mortem report and recording the statement of family members of Twisha, a former actor-model, the police registered the FIR on May 15.

In their statements, family members of Twisha alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

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They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

In the statement given to the police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha's family said that she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm.

During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was cut abruptly, the FIR citing the statement alleged.

After repeated calls, Giribala Singh picked up the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call, it is alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.