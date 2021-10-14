Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Two labourers fall into gas tank at bottling plant in Madhya Pradesh, die
bhopal news

Two labourers fall into gas tank at bottling plant in Madhya Pradesh, die

Two labourers working at a gas bottling plant in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh accidentally fell into a gas tank while cleaning it. An investigation is underway.
Image for representation(REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Ujjain

Two labourers died after they fell into a tank at a gas bottling plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, a police official told news agency PTI. The incident reportedly took place at a GAIL factory in Ghattia tehsil of Ujjain district.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh, 30, and Lakhan Singh,27, informed sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) RK Roy.

According to initial probe report, two safai karamchari or labourers were cleaning the gas tank when they accidentally fell into it. Following the incident, the gas tank was being emptied out and once that process is completed, their bodies will be retrieved, the police said.

An investigation is underway and a case of negligence will be registered in the matter, Roy added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ujjain
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MP govt defers bull castration drive amid opposition

Student, teacher allegedly beaten up for raising ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans

Row over meeting to ‘increase’ liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh

23-year-old woman gang-raped in Bhopal, 4 arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP