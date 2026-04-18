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Two men arrested for abducting, raping 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh

Two men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar on Saturday for allegedly abducting and hurting a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 08:03 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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Two men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar on Saturday for allegedly abducting and hurting a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The survivor informed police that two men abducted her while she was returning from school and raped her.

Police rescued the girl from a slum area on Saturday and arrested Sunny Kohli (25) and Golu alias Deepak Basor (38), both residents of Jhukehi.

“The 13-year-old girl went to school on Friday but didn’t return home in the evening. Her family searched for her and later filed a missing complaint with the police,” superintendent of police (city) Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.

“Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action. Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched the Basor Basti (settlement) near the Jhukehi pond. During this search, police heard the girl scream from a locked house. They rescued her; she was found in a distressed state,” Chouhan added.

The survivor informed police that two men abducted her while she was returning from school and raped her.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Two men arrested for abducting, raping 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Two men arrested for abducting, raping 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh
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