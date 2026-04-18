Two men arrested for abducting, raping 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh

Two men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar on Saturday for allegedly abducting and hurting a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The survivor informed police that two men abducted her while she was returning from school and raped her.

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Police rescued the girl from a slum area on Saturday and arrested Sunny Kohli (25) and Golu alias Deepak Basor (38), both residents of Jhukehi.

“The 13-year-old girl went to school on Friday but didn’t return home in the evening. Her family searched for her and later filed a missing complaint with the police,” superintendent of police (city) Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.

“Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action. Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched the Basor Basti (settlement) near the Jhukehi pond. During this search, police heard the girl scream from a locked house. They rescued her; she was found in a distressed state,” Chouhan added.

The survivor informed police that two men abducted her while she was returning from school and raped her.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that the duo have been booked under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and sections related to gang rape have been added. Deepak was under police surveillance due to a criminal record in Katni district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the duo have been booked under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and sections related to gang rape have been added. Deepak was under police surveillance due to a criminal record in Katni district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The girl has been sent to the hospital for medical examination and counseling, a police officer said, adding further interrogating is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl has been sent to the hospital for medical examination and counseling, a police officer said, adding further interrogating is underway. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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