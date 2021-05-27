Two sisters detained for alleged espionage in MP’s Indore exonerated

Two sisters, who were detained in Indore on May 20 on suspicion of espionage, got in touch with suspected agents of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through a popular matrimonial site to marry them but were not found involved in any anti-national activities, a police officer said on Thursday.

Inspector general of police HN Mishra said they have exonerated the two Indore residents, aged 27 and 32, after six days of investigation. “Military intelligence [MI] gave [police] input that the women were in touch with two ISI agents for the past seven months. The women used to talk with ISI agents through calls and chats,” said Mishra. He added they did not find anything suspicious against the women after retrieving their chats and other data from their four phones and also interrogating them for six days at their house.

“After going through chats and information exchanged by the women, we found that they were not involved in anti-national activities. They did not leak any important information.” Mishra said the MI’s inputs failed the mission of ISI agents, who laid the marriage trap for the women and met through the matrimonial site. He added the agents introduced themselves as the Pakistan Army officers and the women wanted to marry them and were even ready to go to Islamabad after marriage.

Police said the ISI agents tried to trap the women as their father is an ex-army man and they live near Mhow cantonment in Indore district.