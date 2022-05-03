Two tribal men lynched by 15-20 people in MP on suspicion of killing cow
- The complainant Brajesh Batti, who was injured in the incident, said the mob was hitting Sampat Batti, a resident of Sagar, and Simaria resident Dhansa with sticks when he arrived at the spot, and he, too, was assaulted.
Two tribal men died after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15-20 people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Tuesday. Another person was injured in the incident, they said.
The complainant in the case and the opposition Congress in the BJP-ruled state have alleged the attackers belong to the Bajrang Dal. Some 20 people have been booked in connection with the incident, which took place at Simaria under Kurai police station limits between 2:30am and 3am on Monday, including six on charges of murder, an official said.
After the incident, a group led by Congress legislator Arjun Singh Kakodia started a protest on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway. The Seoni Superintendent of Police and other officials visited the protest site.
"Two tribal men have died. It was alleged a group of 15-20 people went to the victims' house, accused them of killing a cow and assaulted them. The two men died while being taken to hospital and another sustained minor injuries. A postmortem is yet to be conducted," additional superintendent of police SK Maravi told PTI.
"A case of murder has been registered at the Kuarai police station and police teams are searching for the accused. Some of the accused are named (in the complaint) and others are unidentified. We have taken 2-3 suspects into custody. Some 12 kilograms of meat has been found in the victims' house," Maravi said.
Congress MLA Kakodia, who has been sitting on a 'dharna' to protest the incident, claimed the attackers comprised Bajrang Dal members and called for a ban on the right-wing outfit. He said the kin of the victims should be given ₹1 crore each as well as government jobs.
Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and swift action against the culprits. MP Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted, "I demand from the government that strict action be taken against the culprits by announcing a high-level inquiry into this incident. All possible help should be given to the families of the victims and arrangements for treatment of the injured man at government expense."
Nath said the kin of the deceased and local residents have claimed that Bajrang Dal was involved in the incident. The former CM said NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data showed MP was number one among states in crimes against tribals.
Travel made faster from coast to Bengaluru from June 1
Travellers who frequent the coast from Bengaluru are in luck as the South Western Railway (SWR) has cut down the journey time of Kannur-Bengaluru Express by 20 minutes and Karwar-Bengaluru Express by 45 minutes from next month onwards. The Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express, which passes through Mangaluru Central and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. every day, will reach the city by 6:30 a.m. after June 1.
Pune district reports 45 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 210 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,498 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
‘Will take to streets if…’: MNS leaders warn after case against Raj Thackeray
Soon after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers at mosques, some leaders of the party have warned that they would hit the streets if further action is taken the MNS head. During a speech in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.
Bengaluru start-up partners with electric mobility provider in major EV push
In a major boost to the EV sector in Bengaluru, a local start-up called Log9 Materials has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd, which provides electric mobility service solutions to make easily accessible rapid charging batteries. Log9, which is a battery-technology and deep-technology start-up will be making RapidX batteries for Indeanta's two and three-wheeler EV platforms.
After a slight surge, new Covid-19 cases begin to stabilise in Maharashtra
PUNE After a slight surge reported in the new Covid-19 cases in the state, the number of cases has now stabilised. The number of deaths reported in the state has also gone down to less than 2 per day. In the past one week, only 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. As 1,152 new cases were reported, the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%.
