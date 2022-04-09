Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Shiva Temple at Someshwar Dham was locked by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1970’s. Uma Bharti’ announcement that she will perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham comes after a local religious leader recently said that he felt bad that Lord Shiva is locked and the head of the state (chief minister) is not doing anything.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti said that she will offer Gangajal to Someshwar Dham of Raisen on April 11.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 08:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: After a local spiritual leader asked for opening doors of a Shiv Temple at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, former chief minister Uma Bharti announced that she will perform Jalabhishek (offering of water as ritual) of Shiva Temple on April 11.

The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1970’s after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple’s sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. A local religious leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra recently said that he felt bad that Lord Shiva is locked and the head of the state (chief minister) is not doing anything.

On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11.

“It is believed that on the first Monday after Navratri, Shiva should be worshipped. On April 11, I will offer Gangajal to Someshwar Dham of Raisen with Gangajal brought from Gangotri. I will offer prayers to Raja Pooranmal, his wife Ratnavali, both sons and daughters and soldiers. I will apologize for my ignorance,” she tweeted.

She then recalled how Raja Puranmal of Raisen fell victim to Sher Shah Suri’s betrayal by killing him and his family in the night after signing a peace treaty with him, quoting from historian Abraham Eraly’s book Emperors of India.

Bharti’s office also wrote a letter to district collector Arvind Dubey to make necessary arrangements.

After Bharti’s claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon. “We can’t see our God in a lock. It will open soon,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, home minister Narottam Mishra couldn’t be contacted and Raisen collector Arvind Dubey refused to comment.

Raisen superintendent of police Vikas Sehwal said, “ASI has to decide on this but we are keeping watch on the whole issue to maintain law and order in the area.”

