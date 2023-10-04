Uniforms, IDs made must for Panchkula MC enforcement staff

Almost 35 employees of the municipal corporation’s enforcement wing will now be seen in uniforms to ensure easy identification in crowds. The corporation has made it mandatory for them to wear identity cards and has also decided to deploy four home guards volunteers with the enforcement team.

Police have arrested six persons, including a physically disabled man, for attacking a Panchkula MC team that was out to remove an encroachment in Nagal village on September 27. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decisions come a week after three MC officials were injured in an attack on an enforcement team out to remove an encroachment in Nagal village.

An enforcement/encroachment parking committee meeting chaired by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Tuesday approved the decisions. It was decided that T-shirts and jackets with an MC logo were to be made available for the team.

Committee chairperson Suneet Singla said that the staff will be given the uniforms within 15 days. The committee also decided that a monthly duty roster for the staff will be prepared by the enforcement officer.

Street vendors to display ID cards with photos

The committee made it mandatory for streets vendors with MC licences to display their identity cards, with photo of the licensee and the cart. MC will impose fines on violators and confiscate their carts. Two hoardings informing the vendors about the decision will be put up in each ward by October 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uniforms for parking staff

The committee decided that uniforms will also be mandatory for the parking staff, which will be provided by the contractor.

It was decided that space will be identified for additional parking in Sector 20 within 15 days. Curve channels and dividers will be installed wherever required.

The committee said a notice will be issued to parking contractors of Sectors 8, 9, 10 and 14 regarding the uniforms of employees and cameras installed at the parking lots.

Disabled man among 6 held for attacking MC team

Police have arrested six persons, including a physically disabled man, for attacking the MC team that was out to remove an encroachment in Nagal village on September 27. Three officials were injured in the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Goyal, Som Nath, Ram Singh, Shamsher, Jasbir and Sukhdev. Goyal, who is physically disabled, has been granted bail. He had blocked the MC team’s way using a vehicle.

Building inspector Sanjiv Kumar, junior engineer Madan Lal and assistant project officer Sushil had sustained injuries in the attack. The MC team that had gone to remove an encroachment from shamlat land was also held captive for a while.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON