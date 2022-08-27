Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Villagers protest with calves after police refuse to register cattle theft

Villagers protest with calves after police refuse to register cattle theft

bhopal news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Buffaloes belonging to a resident of Maholi village were left to graze in a nearby forest three days ago and but five cattle didn't return, said a police official.

According to the complainant, cattle thefts have increased in the area, adding that he had purchased the buffaloes for 3.5 lakh and had taken a loan for the same. (HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

People from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district staged an unusual protest with calves after the police refused to register a case of cattle theft, an official said on Saturday.

The police later registered the offence after a video of the protest staged outside the office of the superintendent of police on Friday surfaced on social media.

Also Read| Over 30 Madhya Pradesh pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Una’s Amb

What lead to villagers' protest?

Buffaloes belonging to a resident of Maholi village were left to graze in a nearby forest three days ago and but five cattle didn't return, said Deepti Tomar, the in-charge of Ishagarh police station said. The cattle owner, Daulat Pal, claimed that he approached the police to lodge a complaint of theft, but they refused to do so, following which he staged a protest with five calves and other villagers.

Also Read| Chitrakooot pilgrimage area a free-traffic zone now

Huge loss to cattle owner

Cattle thefts had increased in the area, Pal said, adding that he had purchased the buffaloes for 3.5 lakh and had taken a loan for the same. The police have now registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Tomar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp police cattle protest villager
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP