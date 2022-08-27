Over 30 Madhya Pradesh pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Una’s Amb
More than 30 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were injured, 11 of them seriously, when the tourist bus they were travelling in overturned near Mubarikpuri in the Amb subdivision of Una district on Friday.
Victims were returning after paying obeisance at Chintpurni temple, one of the major Shaktipeeth of North India. There was a total of 34 passengers on the bus.
Emergency teams were dispatched from Amb soon after the mishap, the injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Amb, said Amb deputy superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman.
All the injured belonged to Madhya Pradesh and were on a visit to Chintpurni temple in Una. The seriously injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital at Amb. Others were discharged after giving first aid.
The bus overturned in the middle of the road after the driver lost control of the wheel on a steep descent.
Police have registered a case and further investigations were underway.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
