Vyapam scam accused cop robs businessmen of 60L, says did it to fight case

A Madhya Pradesh Police constable, accused in Vyapam scam, was arrested and his services terminated for his alleged involvement in robbing three businessmen of ₹60 lakh in a train in Gwalior, officials said on Thursday.The accused constable cited expenses to fight Vyapam case as the reason for committing the crime.

Satendra Gurjar and two other constables posted at cyber cell, Gwalior, Abhishek Tiwari and Vivek Pathak, were arrested by Gwalior police a few days ago, said Amit Sanghi, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

The SP said, “Sanjay Agrawal, Sanjay Gupta , and another businessman, are wholesalers of gold bullion in Jhansi. They purchased it from Delhi to supply it to jewellers in Jhansi. They were going to Delhi on June 17 on Jabalpur- Nizammuddin Express when the three police personnel and a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Yogendra, asked them to show their bags at Dabra Railway station near Gwalior. The personnel introduced themselves as Crime Branch officers of Rajasthan Police. Threatening them to falsely implicate them in hawala racket, the police personnel confiscated their bag with ₹60 lakh and got off the train.”

Also Read | Delhi’s Vasant Vihar murder: Help’s statement helped cops nab killers within 24 hours

“Once the businessmen lodged a complaint with GRP Gwalior, the personnel were identified through CCTV footage. During interrogation, they admitted that Gurjar was the mastermind,” the SP said.

During interrogation, Gurjar confessed to the crime and said he was suspended in 2015 after CBI filed a charge-sheet against him for using illegal means to clear the constable recruitment exam under the Vyapam scam. He was facing a financial crisis due to the court case. He had to return the money borrowed from private money lenders,” said an investigating officer, who is not authorised to talk to media.

Police are interrogating them to find out if they were involved in any other crime. They are also trying to find how the accused knew all the details about the businessmen they robbed. The SP said, “We have written to RPF to take action against the fourth accused.”

The Vyapam scam came to light in July 2013 when Indore Police arrested 20 impersonators who appeared for the medical entrance examination to help undeserving candidates secure high ranks. The cheating net also involved a clique of politicians and bureaucrats that facilitated the fraud in exchange for bribes, according to investigators. The CBI took over the case in 2015.