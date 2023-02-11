Watch: Bhopal cousins hire ‘helicopter baraat’ to fulfil grandfather's wish

Two cousins in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, hired a helicopter for their respective wedding processions to fulfil their late grandfather's wish, news agency ANI reported. Hem and Yash Mandloi, hailing from Kurana village, took part in the baraat ceremony by taking a chopper ride to Shujalpur in Shajapur district, nearly 80 kilometres from Bhopal, on Thursday.

Videos shared on social media showed a large crowd gathered to witness the unique ceremony. The Mandloi family is not new to the concept of a helicopter in a wedding procession. Devendra Mandloi, the eldest son, was reportedly the first person in the family to get a chopper for his wedding in 2014. The wedding ride was taken up till Matana village in the Shajapur district.

The family, whose main occupation is agriculture, said that approximately ₹5 - 6 lakh is spent on renting a helicopter each time.

The grooms, in a statement to ANI, explained that their grandfather wanted his grandsons to bring their brides home through a wedding procession in a chopper. “Although he is no more, our fathers fulfilled the dream of our grandfather."

Adding that a ‘helicopter wedding’ is now a tradition in the family, the cousins said that they would continue the custom by ensuring their children also tie the knot with a chopper in tow.

Last year, a Bihar groom spent ₹20 lakh to travel 10 km on a ‘helicopter palanquin’ during his marriage in Patna. Dr Prabhat Kumar, a general physician at College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kolkata, rented the chopper from Ace Air Service, New Delhi, to fulfil the wish of his late father.

(With inputs from ANI)

