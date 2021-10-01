Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Woman kills stepchildren to avenge ‘black magic’ she accused their mother of
bhopal news

Woman kills stepchildren to avenge ‘black magic’ she accused their mother of

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly poisoning her stepson and stepdaughter aged seven and 11 to death before slitting their throats in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, said police
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly poisoning her stepson and stepdaughter aged seven and 11 to death before slitting their throats in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, said police. The accused, Jyoti, allegedly killed the two to avenge the black magic she suspected their biological mother of subjecting her to.

Police superintendent Aman Singh Rathore said that Jyoti married Arvind Mahor a year ago after the father of the two separated from his first wife. “Jyoti got pregnant two months ago but suffered a miscarriage. Jyoti blamed Arvind’s first wife for performing black magic.” He added to avenge this, Jyoti poisoned the kids by mixing poison in their food. “Later, she slit the throat, wrist, and other body parts of the girl and also the private part of the boy with a vegetable knife.” During interrogation, Jyoti confessed the crime. She has been booked for murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP deputes 42 MLAs, 12 ministers for Madhya Pradesh by-elections on 4 seats

‘Met at a coffee shop?’ BJP MLA provokes protests over Akbar-Jodhabai message

Bhopal’s ‘pond of poison’ reaps new worry

20 police personnel deployed near Mihir Bhoj statute in Gwalior after clash
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP