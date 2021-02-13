Won't tolerate inhuman behaviour: Madhya Pradesh CM on dumping of homeless
A fortnight after Indore civic body's staff dumped homeless people out of the city amid cold weather, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that inhuman behaviour will not be tolerated.
He made the statement during his visit to night shelter homes here on Friday night.
Officials said that Chouhan reached the night shelter homes in Sukhaliya and Jhabua Tower areas and asked the homeless people staying there if they were facing any problems at these facilities in terms of food and other things.
According to eyewitnesses, the people staying there expressed satisfaction over the arrangement at the shelters.
Last month, two temporary employees of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) were removed from service and a deputy civic commissioner was suspended after Chouhan expressed displeasure over the dumping of homeless people on January 29.
On Wednesday this week, IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal terminated the services of six more temporary employees on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by a three-member committee headed by an additional civic commissioner, the official said.
During a visit to the night shelters, the reporters asked the chief minister that although the temporary staff has been dismissed from service, senior officers have been spared.
In his reply, Chouhan said, "No inhuman behaviour (with the elderly) will be tolerated."
According to a civic official, six elderly people were taken out of Indore in the January 29 incident and later brought back to the city.
He said that at present, three of these people are in an old age home in Indore, while three other elders left the city on their own.
A video that went viral on social media last month, showed municipal workers dumping some homeless elderly persons outside the city, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters.
