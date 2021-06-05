World Environment Day: Need building permission, plant a tree, says MP CM

Planting a tree will be mandatory to get permission from civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh for construction of buildings, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Addressing an event online to mark the day, the CM said the tree can be planted near one's home, or parks, schools, panchayat bhawans etc.

"In MP, building permission will be given on the mandatory clause that a tree be planted, even for constructing a house. Plant a tree near your home, or park, schools, panchayat bhawan etc," he said.

"This clause will be mandatory even if a house is being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," he added.