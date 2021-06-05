Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / World Environment Day: Need building permission, plant a tree, says MP CM
bhopal news

World Environment Day: Need building permission, plant a tree, says MP CM

Addressing an event online to mark the day, the CM said the tree can be planted near one's home, or parks, schools, panchayat bhawans etc.
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)

Planting a tree will be mandatory to get permission from civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh for construction of buildings, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Addressing an event online to mark the day, the CM said the tree can be planted near one's home, or parks, schools, panchayat bhawans etc.

"In MP, building permission will be given on the mandatory clause that a tree be planted, even for constructing a house. Plant a tree near your home, or park, schools, panchayat bhawan etc," he said.

"This clause will be mandatory even if a house is being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh world environment day
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP