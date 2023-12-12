'Would rather die...': Shivraj Chouhan's farewell message on political future with Delhi reference

Madhya Pradesh's outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he accepts the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to replace him with Mohan Yadav for the chief ministerial post in the state. Madhya Pradesh outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(x/officeofshivraj)

The BJP on Monday picked the three-time MLA from Ujjain South assembly seat for the Madhya Pradesh chief minister post.

"I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state...In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him,” Shivraj Chouhan said.

Counting on his accomplishments since he was at the helm for 18 years, he said the state saw significant progress.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan dismissed questions about contesting Lok Sabha elections as imaginary, saying that he would abide by the party's decision. He said he is committed to a larger mission.

He said he didn't feel any injustice on the party's part as it entrusted him with the top job for 18 years.

"Where is injustice? The BJP kept an ordinary worker as chief minister for 18 years, no one sees the other side. BJP gave me everything, now the time has come to reciprocate and give back to the party. Why can't this be the thinking?” he said.

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan was questioned about his recent statement of not going to Delhi, he said, 'The context that day was that the rest are in Delhi, will you go to Delhi. One thing I say with great humility is that I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself. That's not my job. That's why I had said that I will not go to Delhi,” Shivraj said.

Earlier today, Shivraj met emotional women supporters, some of whom were visibly moved to tears.

The BJP retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66.