Big infra vs civic capability: Pune will decide on who’s parade to rain

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:29 IST

PUNE Years of apathy to the ever-degrading state of public transport, recent flash floods, and traffic management will be high on voters’ minds in the city, as Pune, along with the rest of Maharashtra, votes in the Assembly elections today.

With the 2014 voter turnout at 56 % in Pune, the administration is hoping this number will be higher, however, the dregs of the receding monsoon may play a decisive factor influencing turnout.

Politically, it is a significant election for the BJP and the NCP, as the latter tries to regain control of Pune city from the BJP, who won all eight seats in 2014.

The BJP on its part is banking heavily on the big infrastructure projects it has undertaken, including the Metro rail, Smart City initiatives, international airport at Purandar and the ring road (HCMTR).

“This, like every other election, is important for us. We have done many things in Pune and plan to complete some of the projects we have undertaken,” said BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, a contestant from Kothrud.

Successive victories post 2014 – be it the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal polls, or the 2019 Lok Sabha elections – has reflected BJP’s confidence in Pune - evident during campaigning.

For voters, recent flash floods are still fresh in the memory

Heavy rains caused canals, rivers and streams to break banks on September 25, claiming 26 lives in southern parts of Pune.

“It’s been a month and we have still not recovered from the floods. Whenever there is heavy rain, we are terrified and our memories go back to last month’s tragedy,” said 39-year-old Vishwas Kulkarni, a flood survivor from Padmavati.

Monday’s polling could well see repeat of 2014 scenario in Pune, feel political activists. However any dip in voter turnout may mar BJP’s prospects as it banks heavily on middle class voters in Pune.

The NCP of course believes it can reclaim lost ground in the city and district.

“We have tried hard to expose BJP’s claims – be it infrastructure projects, unemployment, or agrarian issues. The picture will be different this time,” said NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade.

For the Congress, op the eight seats in the city, Congress is contesting only on three, while NCP fighting four. The Congress-NCP alliance has also backed the MNS candidate in Kothrud Kishore Shinde.

Shiv Sena, on the other hand, one part of the saffron alliance is not contesting any seat in Pune city.

The city’s eight assembly segments are part of a total of 21 seats in Pune district, where the total electorate is 77,29,217, including 36,66,744 female voters and 40,19,664 male voters.

After creating some buzz during Lok Sabha polls, smaller parties such as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are also contesting some seats in Pune, though their impact is forecast to be limited.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 16:29 IST