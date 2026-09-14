Bihar teacher held for alleged rape of 17-year-old student, abetment of suicide

A 31-year-old government school teacher was held allegedly for raping a 17-year-old student and abetment of her suicide in Bihar’s Gaya Ji district, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the family cremated the body in a haste to avoid police inquiry. (Representative Image)

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In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that her daughter was a student of a high school in the Belaganj police station area, where the accused, an assistant teacher, deceived her on the pretext of marriage and engaged in illicit sexual acts with her, resulting in pregnancy. Distressed by the situation for months, the girl died after consuming poison on September 9.

Police said that the family cremated the body in haste to avoid a police inquiry. However, they got to know about her relationship with the accused from her friends on Friday.

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No medical tests of the girl or post-mortem examination could be done, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, the victim’s family members and local residents surrounded the school premises demanding the teacher’s arrest. Following the commotion, Belaganj SHO Sunil Kumar Dwivedi rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, the victim’s family members and local residents surrounded the school premises demanding the teacher’s arrest. Following the commotion, Belaganj SHO Sunil Kumar Dwivedi rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered against the accused under the BNS and Pocso Act, the SHO said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).