Bihar minor, ‘raped’ by school director's son for two years, recalls horror: ‘He filmed entire incident’

Swati Maliwal the Delhi Commission for Women has written to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar raising concerns in connection with the alleged rape of a girl for over two years by the son of a school director in Saharsa. While she didn't share the incident with her parents fearing dire consequences, it left the girl in a state of prolonged suffering. (Pic for representational purpose only)

“In Saharsa, Bihar, the school director’s son kept raping a girl for 2 years. The school principal also helped the accused,” Maliwal wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Maliwal claimed that the girl’s family had sent the DCW a complaint alleging that no compensation or legal aid was provided to them. "A letter has been sent to Nitish Kumar ji regarding this very serious matter,” the DCW chairperson said.

An FIR has been filed against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape) and Sections 4/8 of the POCSO Act (Punishment for sexual and penetrative sexual assault of a minor).

Sharing the horrifying experience she faced, the girl told Hindustan Times that the incident took place when she was in Class 6 in 2017. Her school principal took the girl (only 12 then) to a library to address some unpaid dues. As they both arrived near a door inside the library, the principal told her to go inside the room and that she was coming in a while. What followed next was the beginning of her nightmare.

As soon as the girl entered the room, the principal turned off the lights and locked her up from outside. “I shouted in fear of the darkness, only to be met with a chilling response as the school director's son revealed his presence. He came close to me, pulled my hair, hurt me, raped me and filmed the entire incident. As he was raping me, the buttons of my shirt broke off,” she recalled the horror.

All this while, the girl alleged, the principal was guarding the room.

“After he was done, he enquired whether anyone was outside, and upon receiving confirmation from the principal, he left the scene. As I tried to run away from that room, the principal caught hold of me. She slapped me and then proceeded to tidy up my appearance – fixing my hair and cleaning blood stains on my uniform. She then instructed me to return to the classroom and not speak about the incident to anyone,” the victim alleged.

While she didn't share the incident with her parents fearing dire consequences, it left the girl in a state of prolonged suffering. She endured severe bleeding and was bedridden for nearly a month. After making excuses to avoid going to the school, she had to return. And between 2017 and 2018, she was raped while being filmed.

“I once confronted both the school director's son and the principal. I told them that I would tell my family about the incident. To this, they responded, ‘What will you tell them? Nothing of this sort has happened. I have your videos and I can defame you. Your parents won’t believe you and the society you live in will boycott you,’”, she claimed.

In 2018, she took admission to another school and wrote her Class 10 board exam. All this while, she even tried to die by suicide a few times, the teenager added.

Since her parents wanted her to be a doctor, she relocated to Patna in 2022 to prepare for the NEET. But despite changing schools, she continued to be haunted by the sexual abuse she had suffered from. During her stay in Patna, the girl experienced several anxiety attacks.

As her health deteriorated, her parents took her back to Saharsa where she revealed everything to her brother. “She was not keeping well for a few years, but we didn’t know that she was raped and sexually abused. It was only after the psychiatrist’s intervention that we came to know about the trauma,” her brother told HT.

The minor’s brother then filed the FIR at the Saharsa Sadar Police station.

DIG of Koshi range, Bihar, Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande shared a post on Facebook regarding the incident, adding that two to three other girls had also contacted him with similar experiences of abuse.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02BbJiw4iX26nK6nVfborGeJuTGZytpX9BNnxK1pm55wTcRqj7giAwiVXYSgqVqysbl&id=100044185551514&eav=AfbJL8ELomUkOH62iIp9Kxc9QZUmSs_jPNuwWGbcCeQYupB-CuuNPpZwtSr2SaDmLhQ&paipv=0

Sub-inspector Rupam Kumari, who is the investigation officer, told HT that the case is being investigated. Both accused are behind bars, and their devices have been sent for forensic examination.

The victim also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on September 9. The commission told HT that the case has been closed because it is a sub-judicial matter.

“Since the incident has happened, we don’t leave her alone. She gets frequent panic attacks and has tried harming herself multiple times. Her recent self-harm attempts resulted in her admission to the ICU at a hospital,” the girl’s father expressed.

Her father, who is a lawyer, demanded justice for his daughter and wanted a swift trial in the case. Her parents insisted on severe punishment for the culprits, demanding either a life sentence or the death penalty.

Avdhesh Kumar Singh, a lawyer involved in the case, confirmed that the investigation was ongoing and that the doctor had yet to record his statement with the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON