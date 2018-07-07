Two students, principal, teacher held after Bihar schoolgirl says she was raped by 18

Saran police have arrested two more students in connection with the alleged rape and sexual exploitation of a Class 10 girl by 18 people at a private school in Bihar’s Parsagarh village since December last year.

The fresh arrests were carried out on Friday night, hours after the school principal, a teacher and two other students were taken into custody for the crime. Police said the remaining suspects will also be apprehended soon.

A five-member team led by a deputy superintendent of police is carrying out the investigation.

The matter came to light on Friday, when the victim described the events that led to her sexual exploitation before Saran superintendent of police Har Kishore Rai. The girl alleged that her ordeal began when she was allegedly gang-raped by three students in a school lavatory last December. They also recorded the episode, and threatened to circulate the clip if she reported the matter to anybody. The victim kept mum, but the alleged rapists shared the video with their friends anyway. Eventually, the matter came to the attention of the principal and a few teachers, who also allegedly joined in sexually exploiting her.

The girl told the police that she was suffering in silence because her father was in jail and her younger brother was studying in Class 7 of the same institution. “One of my teachers even threatened to harm my brother if I complained to the police,” she said, adding that it was only after her father came out of prison on bail that she mustered the courage to expose her tormenters.

Meanwhile, the school – which has a total strength of 450 students – has been shut for an indefinite period of time. Police officers were seen questioning the victim’s classmates on the school campus on Saturday.

Police said the 60-year-old principal was also the owner of the school, and had been running it for a decade now. Local residents and parents assembled on the campus after reports of the girl’s sexual exploitation came to light, and demanded that the institution be closed.

The medical examination report of the girl had not arrived until the filing of this report.

“We have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012 against the accused,” the superintendent of police said, adding that efforts were on to seize all the cellphones used to share the gang-rape video.