Bijnor police announce reward on 5 ‘wanted protestors’

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:38 IST

Bareilly The Bijnor administration on Tuesday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on five protestors wanted by it, including chairman of the local body, for indulging in arson and violence that claimed the lives of two people during the anti-citizenship law protest.

Former chairman of Palika Parishad Javed Aftab, a resident of Chahshiri locality and manager of a madarsa in Jhandapur locality Furqan Mehraban are among the five accused against whom a case has been registered on the report of Aabkari police outpost inspector Harish Kumar.

Anas, 21, and Imran, 20, a UPSC aspirant were killed in the violent clash that broke out in the city after Friday prayers between the police and protestors, who engaged in stone pelting and later in arson.

So far, the police had registered 31 cases against more than 3,500 protestors. Searches and raids were being carried out to nab the accused.

Apart from the five wanted accused, district president of Samajwadi Party Rashid Hussain, corporator Aqil Ahmed and Imam (priest) of Jama Masjid Haji Waris were among those who were also named in the FIR.

SP (Bijnor) Sanjiv Tyagi said the police would soon be releasing the pictures of the accused and anybody giving information on their whereabouts would be rewarded.

Besides, he said, property attachment proceedings would also be initiated to compensate for the damage and loss of government property during the violence.

“We have taken more than 150 people into custody and sent them to jail,” said district magistrate Rama Kant Pandey, adding that more arrests would be made and nobody who indulged in arson would be spared.

He said the police were maintaining strict vigil on trouble-makers and no procession/demonstration would be allowed in view of Section 144, which continues to remain in force in the district.

The Bijnore district jail, which has a capacity of around 500 prisoners, has more than 1,000 inmates. Administration officials said they would shift the detainees to other neighbouring district jails or make alternative arrangements for them.