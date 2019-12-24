e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cities / Bijnor police announce reward on 5 ‘wanted protestors’

Bijnor police announce reward on 5 ‘wanted protestors’

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bareilly The Bijnor administration on Tuesday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on five protestors wanted by it, including chairman of the local body, for indulging in arson and violence that claimed the lives of two people during the anti-citizenship law protest.

Former chairman of Palika Parishad Javed Aftab, a resident of Chahshiri locality and manager of a madarsa in Jhandapur locality Furqan Mehraban are among the five accused against whom a case has been registered on the report of Aabkari police outpost inspector Harish Kumar.

Anas, 21, and Imran, 20, a UPSC aspirant were killed in the violent clash that broke out in the city after Friday prayers between the police and protestors, who engaged in stone pelting and later in arson.

So far, the police had registered 31 cases against more than 3,500 protestors. Searches and raids were being carried out to nab the accused.

Apart from the five wanted accused, district president of Samajwadi Party Rashid Hussain, corporator Aqil Ahmed and Imam (priest) of Jama Masjid Haji Waris were among those who were also named in the FIR.

SP (Bijnor) Sanjiv Tyagi said the police would soon be releasing the pictures of the accused and anybody giving information on their whereabouts would be rewarded.

Besides, he said, property attachment proceedings would also be initiated to compensate for the damage and loss of government property during the violence.

“We have taken more than 150 people into custody and sent them to jail,” said district magistrate Rama Kant Pandey, adding that more arrests would be made and nobody who indulged in arson would be spared.

He said the police were maintaining strict vigil on trouble-makers and no procession/demonstration would be allowed in view of Section 144, which continues to remain in force in the district.

The Bijnore district jail, which has a capacity of around 500 prisoners, has more than 1,000 inmates. Administration officials said they would shift the detainees to other neighbouring district jails or make alternative arrangements for them.

top news
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Defusing Indo-Pak tensions highlight of China’s diplomacy: Wang Yi
Defusing Indo-Pak tensions highlight of China’s diplomacy: Wang Yi
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,900 crore plan to update NPR, once powered by UPA govt
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
Activa pushes total Honda’s BS 6 sales to over 60,000 units
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities