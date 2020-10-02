Biker shot in leg, robbed of ₹2,600 cash, mobile phone in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:05 IST

Three motorcycle-borne man shot at a factory worker and robbed him of Rs 2,600 in cash and a mobile phone on the 33 Futta Road in Jamalpur on Thursday night.

The bullet hit the victim, Sanjay Singh, 44, in the right leg, landing him in the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

In his statement to the police, Sanjay, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, said he was returning home on his motorcycle after wrapping up work for the day. When he reached the 33 Futta Road, three men on a motorcycle waylaid him and brandished a pistol and sharp-edged weapons. They demanded his cash and mobile phone.

When he resisted, they assaulted him and shot him in the right leg. As he collapsed in pain, the robbers snatched his Rs 2,600 in cash, some documents and a mobile phone.

Hearing his cries for help, some commuters stopped and rushed him to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamalpur police station.

“The robbery was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene. We are working to identify and nab the accused,” he added.