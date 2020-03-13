e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / BJP candidate Indu Goswami files papers for Rajya Sabha election from Himachal

BJP candidate Indu Goswami files papers for Rajya Sabha election from Himachal

Former state party women’s wing chief is likely to be elected unopposed as the ruling BJP has 44 MLAs in the 68-member assembly

chandigarh Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal welcoming Rajya Sabha nominee from Himachal Pradesh Indu Goswami at the party office, Deep Kamal, in Shimla on Friday.
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal welcoming Rajya Sabha nominee from Himachal Pradesh Indu Goswami at the party office, Deep Kamal, in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

SHIMLA: Indu Goswami on Friday filed her nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

She is likely to be elected unopposed as the ruling BJP has 44 members in the 68-member assembly.

The opposition Congress has 21 members, Independents two and CPM one member.

The seat will fall vacant at the end of the term of Congress member Viplove Thakur on April 2.

Goswami, 53, is a former president of Himachal Pradesh Mahila Morcha. She unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2017 from Palampur in Kangra district.

top news
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news