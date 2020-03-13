BJP candidate Indu Goswami files papers for Rajya Sabha election from Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:47 IST

SHIMLA: Indu Goswami on Friday filed her nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

She is likely to be elected unopposed as the ruling BJP has 44 members in the 68-member assembly.

The opposition Congress has 21 members, Independents two and CPM one member.

The seat will fall vacant at the end of the term of Congress member Viplove Thakur on April 2.

Goswami, 53, is a former president of Himachal Pradesh Mahila Morcha. She unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2017 from Palampur in Kangra district.