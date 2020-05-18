BJP responsible for the plight of migrant workers, says AAP

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:02 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) on Sunday criticised the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government holding it responsible for the plight of stranded migrants thousands of whom were walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their towns and villages as only limited inter-state transport is allowed in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“After 1947, maybe this is the first time when India is witnessing such a huge exodus of the poor migrant labourers. Lakhs of migrant labourers are leaving big cities and travelling thousands of kilometres to reach their home states. The recent situation has devastated their lives, ruined their livelihood and they are left with nothing,” said AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha in a press statement.

He further said, “The picture is the same across the country as lakhs of poor migrant labourers are trying to reach their home states. Every day they are facing atrocities, their rights are violated and the Bharatiya Janata Party is responsible for this situation.”

“Today, the BJP government has sent luxury flights to bring back the rich people who were stuck abroad. The same treatment was given to various rich businessmen. It is good that they have done such things but it is unfortunate that the BJP has done nothing for these poor migrant labourers,” said Chadha.

He further said, “These poor migrant labourers are the real makers of India. They leave their home states and travel to the metro cities to earn bread and butter. The kind of atrocities they are facing along with the negligence from the BJP government is unacceptable,” said Chadha, who is also the MLA from Rajendra Nagar.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, hit back at the AAP’s allegations, saying that the Delhi government has not been able to make adequate arrangement for the migrant population in the city.

“The Centre’s decision to announce lockdown was critical to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which even Delhi CM had welcomed. It is the state government’s responsibility to provide food and shelter to the migrant population. People want to move out of Delhi as the state government is unable to ensure proper distribution of ration to them. Their web portal where migrants could register was not working for a few days. The Centre has said that it will provide trains. The government should tell when their request for trains was denied by the Centre before levelling such allegations. It is disappointing to see that they are indulging in this kind of politics, especially now when governments should work in tandem.”