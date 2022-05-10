Delhi BJP chief urges civic body to change names linked to 'Mughal slavery'

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking a change in the names of roads that, he said, are a "symbol of Mughal slavery". “Wrote a letter to the chairman of today @tweetndmc demanding to change the names of the routes symbolising slavery from the Mughal period,” the 54-year-old leader tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the list, he included the current names with the suggestions. “Tughlaq Road - Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Akbar Road - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane; Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road,” the BJP leader mentioned.

The national capital will soon vote for the civic body elections. Last month, the central government notified an act - the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 - to unify the three civic bodies in the city. The Act says that Delhi's East, South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations are to be merged into one to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

On Tuesday, in a separate incident, some members of Hindu organisation Mahakal Manav Sewa protested near Qutub Minar, and demanded renaming of Qutub Minar as ‘Vishnu Stambh’, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, the Delhi BJP chief had spoken about the change in names required for 40 villages across the city. “We are getting lots of requests from these villages to change their names. We will write to the mayors and commissioners of the corporations to send a proposal to change the names of these villages, as these names are a symbol of slavery. I have also asked the councillors to forward the requests of residents of these villages to the Delhi government," he told reporters.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said, “Delhi has a state naming authority for all such matters. If any such proposal has been received, it will be appropriately reviewed and dealt with under due procedure by the body concerned.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.