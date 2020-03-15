Himachal BJP working committee meet begins with pledge to form govt in 2022

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:57 IST

The two-day meet of the Himachal Pradesh BJP state working committee began at Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district on Sunday with a pledge to form the state government again in the 2022 assembly elections.

In the meeting, the saffron party leadership will chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections and prepare a road map for the next year.

In his inaugural address, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said it was after a gap of 27 years that state party executive was meeting at Paonta Sahib. Bindal said the BJP had made a clean sweep in the last two Lok Sabha elections and in the 2019 polls the party secured a lead in all 68 assembly segments.

“Since 1990, it has been customary for the people of the state to change their government every five years. However, the BJP will break the tradition and form a government in the state in 2022,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, in-charge party affairs for Himachal and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said the Jai Ram Thakur-led state BJP government was doing a remarkable job and has set new dimensions of development in 27 months.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “We are working to take government policies and programmes to the ground level.” The CM said in order to fulfil their target of repeating the government in 2022 everyone will have to start working immediately. He also sought suggestions from participants to strengthen the coordination between the party and the government.

Union minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur; state organising secretary Pawan Rana, MPs Ramswaroop Sharma and Suresh Kashyap; social justice and empowerment minister Rajiv Saizal and state general secretaries Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor and Rakesh Jamwal were also present on the occasion.

Resolution passed

The committee also passed a political resolution congratulating JP Nadda on his appointment as national party president and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

The resolution also expressed gratitude to the PM for restoring Himachal’s status as a special category state, eligible for liberal financial assistance in the 13th, 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

“The BJP working committee understands that the PM Modi-led government has not only brought political stability and transparency in governance but India is also marching ahead to become a terrorism-free country,” reads the resolution.

The resolution further states that the Ujjwala Yojna had benefited eight crore women and construction of 11 crore toilets was a great leap. Schemes such as Start-up India, Stand-up India and Make In India have opened new self-employment opportunities while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana had benefited 50 crore people in the public health sector.

The resolution also appreciated schemes such as Kisan Samman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana and hailed the decision to end triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and realizing the dream of One India.

“End of the Bodo Movement in Assam also reflects the ideological commitment of this government,” it said. The BJP working committee also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision that paved the way for construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.