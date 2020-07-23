Bodies of missing K’shetra couple recovered from canal

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:08 IST

The bodies of a young couple were recovered from a canal, four days after they went missing in Kurukshetra district, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Amanpreet, 29, and his wife Naib Kaur ,27, residents of Nalvi village, were spotted by locals in the canal and were fished out with the help of divers.

Police said the woman’s body was recovered from the canal in Jyotisar area and her husband’s body was found near Shambli village of Karnal district.

Amanpreet’s father Raghubir told the police that the couple had left the house on July 19 and their bike was found near Kurdi village on the banks of the canal.

Police official privy to the investigation said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem. The family said the couple had an argument hours before they left the house. They have a five-year-old son.