Bodies of two newborn girls found in manhole and garbage dump in Chandigarh

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:49 IST

Police and municipal workers were left baffled after bodies of two newborn girls were recovered from two different places — a manhole in Sector 56 and a garbage dump in Sector 33 — within a span of half an hour in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The first case was reported at Palsora village in Sector 56 around 10:30am, when municipal employees visited the area following complaints of a blocked manhole.

As soon as the workers opened the manhole cover, they found the cause of blockage — body of a newborn girl with her umbilical cord intact and covered with a small cloth.

“Immediately, police were called, and they took the body,” said an area resident, who saw the whole incident unfold.

The body was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to find the time and cause of death.

“The girl had a couple of injury marks on her neck,” said an investigating official, not wishing to be named. “The manhole from which the body was recovered was not too deep. So far, no person from the colony area has come forward with any information about the suspects.” Police are also verifying whether the body was dumped somewhere else and it reached there after flowing with sewage.

It was just past 11am when a similar incident was reported in Sector 33.

Segregating the waste at the municipal corporation’s collection centre located on the rear of a petrol pump, a sanitation worker found the body of a newborn girl dumped there. The body was immediately taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for examination, said police.

FIRs under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against unidentified persons in both the cases.Police are scrutinising closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of both areas to find the accused.

PAST CASES

November 8, 2019: A five-month-old male foetus was found in the park on the campus of Panchkula civil hospital

August 28: The body of a newborn boy was recovered from a flush tank at the Panchkula civil hospital

May 25: Women working at the dumping ground in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, found the body of a baby girl buried under a heap of garbage

February 2: A newborn girl was found dead near the boundary wall of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a short distance from the forest area in Sector 25, Chandigarh