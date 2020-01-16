Body found in Ulhasnagar: Wife, man’s friend held

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:04 IST

Day after an unidentified man’s body was found in Ulhas river, the victim’s 29-year-old wife and her boyfriend have been arrested for the murder. Badlapur police said the woman and her boyfriend, who is also her husband’s friend, strangulated him, tied his hands and threw the body in the river.

The man, Vijay Vishwakarma, 35, had a plumbing business. He and his wife Chahat, shifted to Vangani village 10 years ago, after they got married. They have a son.

“While questioning, Chahat did not give proper answers. Later, she confessed to having an affair with her husband’s friend, Viraj Palande, 32, for a year. On Sunday, they gave sedatives to Vijay, tied his hands and strangulated him. They later threw the victim’s body in the river,” said investigating officer S Nigade.