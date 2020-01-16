e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cities / Body found in Ulhasnagar: Wife, man’s friend held

Body found in Ulhasnagar: Wife, man’s friend held

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Day after an unidentified man’s body was found in Ulhas river, the victim’s 29-year-old wife and her boyfriend have been arrested for the murder. Badlapur police said the woman and her boyfriend, who is also her husband’s friend, strangulated him, tied his hands and threw the body in the river.

The man, Vijay Vishwakarma, 35, had a plumbing business. He and his wife Chahat, shifted to Vangani village 10 years ago, after they got married. They have a son.

“While questioning, Chahat did not give proper answers. Later, she confessed to having an affair with her husband’s friend, Viraj Palande, 32, for a year. On Sunday, they gave sedatives to Vijay, tied his hands and strangulated him. They later threw the victim’s body in the river,” said investigating officer S Nigade.

top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others
China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities