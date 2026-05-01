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Bokaro treasury fraud: Jharkhand CID traces 10 cr money trail, freezes 1.8 crore, arrests 3

Bokaro treasury fraud: Jharkhand CID traces ₹10 cr money trail, freezes ₹1.8 crore, arrests 3

Published on: May 01, 2026 01:01 pm IST
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Ranchi, The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department has traced a money trail of 10 crore in connection with the Bokaro treasury scam, an official statement said on Friday.

Bokaro treasury fraud: Jharkhand CID traces 10 cr money trail, freezes 1.8 crore, arrests 3

It froze two fixed deposits of 1.8 crore and 18 lakh, which were allegedly transferred to several bank accounts from the Bokaro treasury.

The CID also arrested two police personnel in addition to Kaushal Kumar Pandey, an accountant with the Bokaro police department, the statement said.

The arrested police personnel include ASI Ashok Kumar Bhandari and Home Guard jawan Satish Kumar, it said.

During a raid on Bhandari's house, important documents related to his allegedly ill-gotten properties were seized. His properties include a 4.08 decimals of land in Telidih in Bokaro and a three-storey luxurious house constructed on that land, and another piece of 4.98 decimals of land.

The CID lodged an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act and the three persons were sent to judicial custody, it said.

Recently, on April 26, an FIR was also registered against a police constable for his alleged involvement in the "embezzlement of 27 lakh" from the West Singhbhum district treasury.

As the case surfaced, an investigation was initiated after lodging an FIR at Muffasil police station based on a statement by Chaibasa treasury officer Sumit Kumar Singh.

During the investigation, on April 28, police arrested four persons including prime accused Devnarayan Murmu, a constable accountant, along with his relatives Arun Kumar Mardi and Sarkar Hembrom from Potka block in neighbouring East Singhbhum district, and his friend Gorachand Mardi from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

In the wake of reports of fraudulent withdrawals, state Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore ordered a comprehensive audit of all district treasuries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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