British beauty queen visits WL-SOS tusker care centre

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:11 IST

Agra Miss Universe Great Britain 2019 Emma Jenkins visited the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation & Care Centre in Mathura on Wednesday for a conservation education tour and met the rescued elephants under lifetime care and treatment.

She also extended her support to the NGO’s ‘Refuse to Ride’ campaign that exposes the dark truth about elephant joyrides in India.

Emma Jenkins is a Welsh television presenter and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain in 2019 and will now represent Great Britain at Miss Universe 2019 competition.

Emma spent quality time with the elephants and later interacted with the staff and veterinarians. She was deeply moved upon hearing the heart-breaking stories of the elephants and the trauma that they endured in the past.

The British pageant queen chopped fruits for the elephants and even embarked on an observational evening walk with elephants Maya and Phoolkali. She later shared the pictures on Instagram. “I thank the Wildlife SOS team for educating us about the horrendous life that these elephants have been through. It is very important to promote awareness among tourist and people that we should not be riding elephants at all. It is heart-warming to see the elephants living a comfortable life here with top notch medical facilities. I am happy to extend my support to Wildlife SOS and their Refuse to Ride Campaign,” she said.