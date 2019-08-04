Bulandshahr SSP suspended for ‘gross irregularities’ in postings

lucknow

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:46 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government late on Saturday night suspended Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) N Kolanchi, a 2008-batch IPS officer, for alleged gross irregularities in the transfer and posting of police station in-charges in the district. The government has attached the officer to the DGP headquarters in Lucknow for the suspension period.

In a press statement, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “Kolanchi was suspended on the basis of the findings of a report prepared by the director general of police (DGP) OP Singh”. He said the DGP’s report revealed that there were gross irregularities in the posting of police station in-charges in Bulandshahr.

“Kolanchi did not follow the laid down procedure and transferred the police station in-charges and other officers despite a brief stint,” the official said.

A station house officer (SHO) was transferred after 33 days, while two got transferred merely after serving seven days in their respective police stations.

“SHOs and inspectors were transferred after short durations without transparency in the procedure, affecting the police working in the district,” he added.

The report also observed Kolanchi made adverse entries against two police station in-charges against the norms, said Awasthi, in the statement.

He added that SSP’s style of functioning sullied the image of the police. He also said the state government had now posted SP, Chandauli Santosh Kumar Singh, as the new SSP, Bulandshahr. Hemant Kutiyal, who was commandant of the newly raised State Disaster Reponse Force (SDRF), has been posted as the new SP, Chandauli.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 20:40 IST