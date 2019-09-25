Burglar flees with ₹25.45 lakh from Pune-based builder’s office; police clueless

pune

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:56 IST

The office of a city-based builder was burgled of ₹25,45,000 (cash) on Tuesday.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Samit Kaira (38), a resident of Koregaon Park. The office belonged to the complainant’s company, Karia Developers.

The burglar broke open the exhaust fan of the bathroom in the office and entered the premises. The incident took place on the second floor of the office building, according to the complaint.

The burglary took place between 8:15pm on Monday and 9:30am on Tuesday when the office was locked.

A cupboard inside the complainant’s chamber contained ₹1,00,000 in cash which was stolen. From the chamber of the complainant’s father Nitin Karia, ₹20,45,000 and ₹4,00,000 was stolen from the chamber of Girish Mehta, vice-president of Karia Developers, according to the police.

Police inspector Balbhim Nanavare of Yerawada police station, said, “We do not have a clear CCTV footage of the area and no suspects have been identified.”

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station against unidentified people.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:56 IST